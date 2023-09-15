Experience the flavor of roasted peppers at annual Chili Pepper Festival

What started as a small one-day event has turned into a three-day festival featuring live music, food trucks, and of course roasted chili peppers.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When people think of chili peppers, they might think of it as the taste of the Southwest, but that flavor is making its way to South Dakota during this weekend’s annual Chili Pepper Festival.

What started as a small one-day event has turned into a three-day festival featuring live music, food trucks, and of course roasted chili peppers.

Whether you’re a heat seeker or lean toward a milder taste, the festival will have a selection of fresh and fire-roasted peppers for all to enjoy.

“It’s the time of year to get your chili peppers. And we have lots of chili peppers in five different varieties from very mild to some hot ones. And many people get their bushels of peppers this time of year and put them into small bags and freeze them, and then they’re ready for the next winter until the time comes again next year,” said Time Sime, owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse.

The festival kicks off Friday at 8 a.m. at Jolly Lane Greenhouse, 2962 Jolly Lane, Rapid City. It continues through the weekend, Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the plot of land on which South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks plans to build the...
South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex moves forward to phase one
According to the Rapid City Police Department, the charter bus was reported missing at 7:40 a.m.
$300,000 charter bus stolen at Rapid City Holiday Inn
The 24-year-old victim in the pedestrian-involved car crash in Pennington County's name was...
Weekend Pennington County pedestrian-involved car crash victim is identified
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Pine Ridge woman pleads guilty to child abuse and neglect
Identities of the individuals involved in a tragic UTV crash that occurred in Lawrence County...
Lawrence County UTV crash victim identified

Latest News

The Block 5 project's parking structure stairwell is almost done.
Block 5 project parking garage starts to take shape
Church Response has seen an increase in families needing assistance.
Child poverty has increased since the end of COVID-19 tax relief
City of Sturgis AMA on site road test
Street races might make an appearance for the 84th Sturgis Rally
Ramen restaurant will be featured on the Food Network.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Bokujo Ramen