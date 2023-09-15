Destress with Ashlyn Dahl from the Black Hills Hot Room

September is National Yoga Awareness Month.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - September is National Yoga Awareness Month, and according to the American Osteopathic Association, the purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness, and harmony in both the mind and the body.

Yoga can provide a person with a plethora of benefits; from increasing flexibility and energy levels, to managing stress, the exercise can be favorable to anyone who wants to incorporate it into their lives.

Ashlyn Dahl from the Black Hills Hot Room in Spearfish told us why she got into yoga, and the personal benefits that she has gained from practicing yoga.

“I went to school for psychology to help others with their mental health journey,” said Dahl. “I found personal wellness in practicing yoga, and was attracted to both the physical and mental aspects of it.”

She adds that yoga is for everyone, and people shouldn’t shy away from giving it a try.

“There’s a lot of stereotypes that it’s only for athletes or bendy people, but there are so many forms of yoga, and there’s really a million reasons to do it,” said Dahl.

The Black Hills Hot Room in Spearfish is open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and class times vary.

