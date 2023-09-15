Bees and veterans are both life saving heroes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The nonprofit organization Hives for Heroes hosted its inaugural event Thursday, offering veterans a way to come together and partake in a therapeutic hobby. The goal is to alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

According to one Hives for Heroes mentor, beekeepers tend to have longer lifespans. She says tending to bees can help alleviate PTSD, colds, allergy symptoms, and arthritis pain. She also says without bees, the ecosystem could collapse within four years.

“So when you work with bees, you’re like helping the planet. You’re helping people. You’re helping the planet. It’s just yes,” said veteran Bonny Silver Bren.

After bottling the honey, it’s sold and the proceeds go toward purchasing essential beekeeping equipment.

If you’re a veteran interested in participating in Hives for Heroes, click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.