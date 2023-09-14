Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 50,000 Water Beads toys sold at Target are being recalled after one baby died and another was injured.

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide, both in store and online, from March to November last year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if kids ingest the beads, they expand in their stomachs, which can cause intestinal obstruction and risk of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identities of the individuals involved in a tragic UTV crash that occurred in Lawrence County...
Lawrence County UTV crash victim identified
Both will appear in court October 18.
Kyle man and Rapid City woman appear in court for attempted murder
Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence
Richard Hirth walkover to the courthouse.
Remaining suspect in 2015 murder-for-hire case prepares for trial
This is the plot of land on which South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks plans to build the...
South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex moves forward to phase one

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Angry and frustrated, McCarthy challenges right-flank colleagues to try to oust him from his post
Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman found dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches