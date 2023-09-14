Sturgis middle school students use snowplow blades as a canvas

By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:16 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowplows in Sturgis are being prepped for the winter season, with some help from artistic students.

A group of students from Sturgis Williams Middle School are painting the blades as an annual tradition they coined Paint the Plows. The decade-old tradition of teaming up with Sturgis Public Works and allowing students to express their creativity has grown according to Kristi Cammack, the student council advisor.

Cammack explained it used to be the art students who would work on the snow plows, but four years ago she started bringing the city council kids.

The students spend the day designing plow art for their homecoming parade, as well as homecoming banners. Cammack said for the most part, the designs are Vegas-themed to represent the students’ homecoming parade this year where the plows will make an appearance.

”It’s 6th, 7th, and 8th graders that do this, and it’s not always necessarily kids that are always around each other. So, this project is a great team building activity for our kids, and they’re meeting new people and they’re having to solve problems and work together,” Cammack said.

