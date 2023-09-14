Rapid City Council eyes new downtown parking study

The last time Rapid City conducted a downtown parking study was in 2017. Then, in 2019, the city started implementing those suggestions.
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Now, as parking issues downtown continue due to projects like Block 5 on Saint Joseph Street, there is a request to do another study.

At Wednesday’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting, the request was made to start advertising for proposals to conduct the study, in hopes of updating and accommodating the growing area.

And with the city continuing to grow, parking needs are going to shift.

The study would identify any needs downtown, including more ADA spaces, electric charging stations, as well as parking rates.

“Currently the Lloyd Companies are working over at the Block 5 project. That’s going to bring a lot more visitors, a lot more businesses, a lot more residents downtown. There’s talk of development near the Stock Growers plot. So as we continue to develop, these needs are going to continue to change,” said Anna Gilligan, parking operations manager for City of Rapid City.

The item passed Wednesday’s meeting with no recommendation, and will appear at Monday’s city council meeting for comments.

