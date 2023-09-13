Youth city council empowers Rapid City area youth civic change and engagement

Some of Rapid City's best and brightest students take part in the program.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Youth City Council was hard at work Tuesday night, both learning how certain sections of the city work and finding ways the youth around the city can be more involved in their community and have their voices heard.

The YCC’s goal is for Rapid City area youth to have a better understanding of the various day-to-day tasks employees of the city take on. They say what better way for kids and teens around the city to get involved than to work closely with other people their age to tackle issues that impact their age demographic.

“We want the youth of Rapid City to be more informed about what is happening in their local government, what is happening within their city, how it can impact them in their personal lives, and why they should be interacting with us,” said YCC vice chairperson Euana Matute.

“Some of the work that we’ve done, like putting up suicide prevention posters or going around and handing out popsicles or going to community events and such, I think it is just really powerful to know that youth can do something in the community and make a change,” said YCC chairperson Jagur Parks.

The YCC will have a booth with more information about what they do and how youth in the Rapid City area can be more involved in their local government at the October 4 Family Night Out event at Rapid City’s Main Street Square.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence
City of Sturgis South Dakota
Sturgis city manager candidates withdraw just weeks before final interview
Bradlee Doyle changes to a guilty plea.
Wanblee man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Probation records of shooting victim were requested in court

Latest News

Water resources in Western South Dakota.
Western Dakota Regional Water System leaders plan to bring Missouri River to Black Hills
Wells Fargo employees help build houses with Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.
Bank and organization team up to help those in need
Safe, SD brings agencies from across the state to create safer cities.
East and West sides of the state are working together to create safer communities
The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to enhancing tribal nations’ healthcare services