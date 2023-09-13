Western Dakota Regional Water System leaders plan to bring Missouri River to Black Hills

Water is an important for all human survival.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:27 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The water availability versus the demand in western South Dakota does not look good for future generations.

Western Dakota Regional Water System is a non-profit organization that started in 2021 with help from the South Dakota Mines according to the board president, Dale Tech.

“The availability of water could become a very severe problem in the short term, if you will, in the next decade or two. So, now’s the time to start talking about other water resources,” Tech said.

According to the water system’s latest newsletter, the prediction that a long period without adequate rain would leave current water resources depleted.

Executive director for WDRWS, Cheryl Chapman agrees with the research.

“This year has probably been the best year for precipitation since our beginning, but we know that situation can change oftentimes very quickly, and so we’re talking about being prepared now in the future for enough water for all citizens of our western South Dakota,” Chapman said.

A plan that the leaders have is to build a Missouri River pipeline to bring water into the Black Hills. The members were able to come up with a rough cost estimate through South Dakota Mines.

“It was about 2 billion dollars for a six-foot diameter pipe, which is a very large pipe. Obviously, that was just a very initial estimate and obviously, the water needs need to be determined first which will ultimately determine the size of the pipe and the ultimate cost,” Tech said.

The grassroots community-led effort brings together about 100 people from various backgrounds all interested in the same idea to fight for water security.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence
City of Sturgis South Dakota
Sturgis city manager candidates withdraw just weeks before final interview
Bradlee Doyle changes to a guilty plea.
Wanblee man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Probation records of shooting victim were requested in court

Latest News

Wells Fargo employees help build houses with Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.
Bank and organization team up to help those in need
Safe, SD brings agencies from across the state to create safer cities.
East and West sides of the state are working together to create safer communities
The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to enhancing tribal nations’ healthcare services
Rapid City area youth to engage in community and matters that pertain to the community for a...
Youth city council empowers Rapid City area youth civic change and engagement