Warmer today, then cooler and windy Thursday with a few showers.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:54 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will start off sunny and stay that way until the middle of the day. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s. Clouds will begin to develop around the Black Hills and into northeast Wyoming, where isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop into the early afternoon.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and into Thursday. Expect cloudy skies early Thursday with highs in the 60s to low 70s on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Similar weather is expected Saturday. Sunshine continues Sunday and into early next week, but temperatures will warm up into the 80s for much of the area. The next chance for rain will be late next week and the following weekend.

