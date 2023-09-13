Storms Likely Overnight, Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, shower and storms will become more widespread as we head into the early morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the 50s with those storms sticking around. Tomorrow, rain will linger throughout most of the morning with it lightening up by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s for high temperatures in and around the Black Hills. On the Plains, temperatures will likely get into the 70s.

Friday, sunshine returns for the entire day, but temperatures stay in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Those 70s continue into the first half of the weekend. Sunny skies continue Saturday as well. Temperatures warm up as we head into Sunday. Low 80s are expected by Sunday afternoon with those completely sunny skies. Monday, our warm up continues. Temperatures will likely be in the mid 80s by the afternoon, well above average. Sunny skies continue Monday. Clouds begin to increase on Tuesday with temperatures still in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to stay in the 70s for Wednesday.

