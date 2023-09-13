Storms Likely Overnight, Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, shower and storms will become more widespread as we head into the early morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the 50s with those storms sticking around. Tomorrow, rain will linger throughout most of the morning with it lightening up by the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s for high temperatures in and around the Black Hills. On the Plains, temperatures will likely get into the 70s.

Friday, sunshine returns for the entire day, but temperatures stay in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Those 70s continue into the first half of the weekend. Sunny skies continue Saturday as well. Temperatures warm up as we head into Sunday. Low 80s are expected by Sunday afternoon with those completely sunny skies. Monday, our warm up continues. Temperatures will likely be in the mid 80s by the afternoon, well above average. Sunny skies continue Monday. Clouds begin to increase on Tuesday with temperatures still in the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny skies will allow temperatures to stay in the 70s for Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence
City of Sturgis South Dakota
Sturgis city manager candidates withdraw just weeks before final interview
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Probation records of shooting victim were requested in court
Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that mauled a Montana hunter

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer today, then cooler and windy Thursday with a few showers.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Sunny skies tomorrow afternoon, storms for Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny with seasonable temperatures today.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Plentiful Sunshine Tomorrow & Wednesday, but Storms Thursday