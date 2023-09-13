South Middle School students and staff ready for a new building

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at South Middle School can finally see progress in the construction of a replacement school, although they still have to wait until next year to move in.

South Middle School has been ranked as a high priority for facility redevelopment compared to other schools in the district, According to the Chief of Operations of the Rapid City Area School District, Coy Sasse.

The new facility is expected to cover approximately 80,000 square feet, featuring upgraded classrooms, a gymnasium, and a capacity to accommodate 850 students. Sasse says the construction crew has been up to the challenge to complete the project on time.

“It was an abbreviated and aggressive construction schedule, about 2 1/2 years for the entire project. A project of this size is very aggressive, but we’re on track. We’re 60 percent of the way through the project as of September 6, so we’re right on track,” said Rapid City Area School District Chief of Operations Coy Sasse.

The project is scheduled to be completed in August 2024.

