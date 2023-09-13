Lawrence County UTV crash victim identified

Identities of the individuals involved in a tragic UTV crash that occurred in Lawrence County...
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHEYENNE CROSSING, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the names of the people involved in Friday night’s fatal crash in Lawrence County.

Four people were involved in the crash that left the driver of a 2013 Polaris Razor dead about three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing. The crash involved two utility task vehicles. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2021 Polaris 925cc was towing the Razor when they came around a left curve. The Razor fell to the right of the road, where it hit a tree before rolling down an embankment.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the 2021 Polaris Tyler Hill, 30, and Trevor McKinney, 30, were harmed.

However, the driver of the 2013 Razor, Terry Hill, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, and passenger Nathaniel Hill, 26, was taken to Monument Health in Rapid City with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

