Kyle man and Rapid City woman appear in court for attempted murder
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 20-year-old Dominic Eastman of Kyle was back in Seventh Circuit Court Tuesday with his co-defendant 30-year-old Winter Merrill of Rapid City.
Eastman and Merrill are accused of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree kidnapping, and aggravated assault.
During the hearing, Eastman’s attorney requested a transfer to juvenile court because when the alleged crime happened Eastman was under the age of 18.
