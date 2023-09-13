Get up close and personnel with construction equipment during Touch-A-Truck event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction equipment can create wonder and curiosity in children with its loud noises, and flashing lights, plus the sheer size of the equipment can be both intimidating and exciting.

This Saturday children are encouraged to indulge in that curiosity.

Simon Construction Company is hosting its first Touch-a-Truck event at the quarry on Sturgis Rd in Rapid City.

Families will get to explore various construction equipment like dump trucks, excavators, and front-end loaders.

While children are enjoying the touch part of the Touch a Truck event, Simon construction staff will be on-site answering questions.

“Just to try and get kids excited, the next generation excited about what we have to offer in the construction industry, what we have to offer in the mining industry, and what we have to offer in manufacturing is the main focus of this event. And just have a little fun doing it,” said Darren Gebhart, a construction manager at the company.

The Touch-a-Truck event is free and starts at 10 a.m. and people are asked not to bring pets and wear closed-toed shoes if they are planning to attend.

