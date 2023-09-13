George Strait teaming up with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for 2024 stadium tour

George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with...
George Strait is joining forces with Chris Stapleton to lead a stadium tour in 2024 with multiple stops around the country.(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music stars are joining forces to lead a multi-city stadium tour in 2024.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton will again share the stage for nine major concerts. This time they will also be joined by the Grammy award-winning group Little Big Town.

Most of the co-headlining shows are scheduled to take place between May and June 2024.

Fans can sign up for presale access with most tickets going on sale on Sept. 22.

Strait is currently scheduled to perform in Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas, to close out 2023.

Stapleton is also on tour in 2023 with scheduled stops that include New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The Strait and Stapleton 2024 tour dates are scheduled as follows:

May 4 – Indianapolis, Indianapolis, at Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 – Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium

May 25 – Ames, Iowa, at Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium

June 8 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

June 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice Eccles Stadium

July 13 – Detroit, Michigan, at Ford Field

July 20 – Chicago, Illinois, at Soldier Field

Dec. 7 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
City of Sturgis South Dakota
Sturgis city manager candidates withdraw just weeks before final interview
At car swaps like this one, collectors will sell parts they no longer need and look for some...
One car swap meet is still growing as the trend fades
Bradlee Doyle changes to a guilty plea.
Wanblee man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Probation records of shooting victim were requested in court

Latest News

A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida,...
Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate still believed to be within specific perimeter, police say
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in...
MTV Video Music Awards set to begin with Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Cardi B in attendance
FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
US says Elon Musk should not be immune to testifying about the former Twitter