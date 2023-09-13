Bank and organization team up to help those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday morning, September 12, Wells Fargo employees and Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity worked together to build two new homes in Sturgis.

The Wells Fargo Foundation initiative ‘Welcome Home,’ recently awarded a $30,000 grant to Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. The money is used to make an impact on housing affordability, and with Black Hills Habitat’s mission to promote decent and affordable housing for all, the money will give two families the chance for stability.

“One in 11 South Dakotans are paying more than half of their income just on housing, and that really doesn’t provide enough extra funding to go around to sustain themselves. Getting habitat homes built means that people can actually sustain their lifestyle here in the Black Hills,” said Scott Engmann, executive director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity.

Kristi Standing High, district manager at Wells Fargo, says the chance to help those in need, creates a positive impact in communities.

“Collaborating with communities creates positive change, it’s the core of really what we do. It’s part of our Wells Fargo Builds. Really it’s just getting into the community and having that positive impact,” said Standing High.

While the Wells Fargo team members were only helping with the manual labor on Tuesday, Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers to assist in construction projects.

