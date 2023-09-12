Test your endurance at the Black Hills Veteran March 110-mile trek to honor the sacrifices of servicemen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Between Wednesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 16th, The Black Hills Veteran March hosts their annual 110-mile march through a picturesque canvas of the mountainous terrain of the Black Hills of South Dakota.

This march/marathon pays tribute to the many sacrifices that this nation’s veterans have made in the past and continue to make today. Both, Joshua Wermers and Quenten Johnson, of the Veterans March say this march is for everyone and not be dismayed by 110 miles because they have other events, “We try to accommodate everybody, there’s a lot of people that are not as active, we have a 16-mile march or the full 26.2, we got a marathon, if you want to do a lot of running, we’ve got relays if you can put a team together and they do about 5 to 6 miles a piece and then the crazy one is we do 110 miles in four days.”

According to their website, The Black Hills Veteran’s Honor March was conceived in 2002 as a way to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s servicemen and women. The 110-mile endurance marches through the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota from Edgemont to Deadwood on the scenic George S. Mickelson Trail. It is an exciting and challenging foot march through beautiful pine forests containing more than 100 converted railroad bridges and 4 rock tunnels over a trail surface composed of crushed limestone and gravel.

The March is a team event completed in segments over the course of four (4) days. The first three days are all self-supported, which means that your team is responsible for your own nourishment, hydration, lodging, medical support, and transportation. The fourth day runs concurrent with the 1-day Black Hills Veterans March and Marathon. On this day there are many organized rest stops providing food, drinks, and a competitive spirit with many people along the route cheering you on to the finish line. The team concept is critical for the safety and success of marchers. For your own safety, teams must register and participate with a minimum of 3 marchers and 1 support person each day of the march. Teams must start each day with a minimum of 3 participants.

Wermers and Johnson both say the march is extremely challenging and incredibly rewarding.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

