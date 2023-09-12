Sunny with seasonable temperatures today.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Some spots could reach the lower 80s on the plains. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the 80s for many.

A few showers and storms are possible late Wednesday afternoon across northeast Wyoming and that moisture will move into western South Dakota during the evening and overnight hours, lingering into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions.

Friday will remain below normal with highs in the 60s and 70s once again, but warmer air returns for the weekend.

The weekend will be sunny with highs in the 70s on Saturday and closer to 80° by Sunday. A warmer than average pattern will continue into the following week with highs likely staying in the 80s.

