Sunny skies tomorrow afternoon, storms for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies will develop and temperatures will stabilize in the low 50s to upper 40s across the area. Those nicer conditions last through tomorrow. Sunny skies form for most of the day on Wednesday with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and 80s for all of us. Overnight Wednesday, storms begin to push through the area. These showers and storms will linger into Thursday with showers likely throughout the day. Some sun will mix through the clouds in the evening, but temperatures will only get into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Friday, the sunshine returns in full force with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will get into the low 70s by the afternoon. Those sunny skies last throughout the weekend with temperatures climbing. Saturday, mid 70s are likely in the afternoon, while on Sunday, temperatures will likely climb to near or above the 80 degree mark in most places. Starting the work week, temperatures continue to climb with sunshine pouring in the skies. Above average temperatures will dominate with highs likely reaching the low to mid 80s for everyone.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.