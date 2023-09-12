RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The attack on New York, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 killed 2,977 people.

The last time there was an attack on American soil was in 1941 when the Japanese military attacked the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor.

This resulted in a total death count of 2,403, which is fewer than the number killed on September 11, 2001.

Although the attack happened more than 20 years ago, most people can still remember the day as it happened.

“My initial reaction was ‘What does this mean? Was it just an accident?’ We found out shortly afterward that it wasn’t an accident, and it was kind of unbelievable that this was actually happening in our country,” said Charles Canaan, remembering 9/11.

“This has got to be intentional, and I remember I stopped the meeting and said we need to say some prayers, and so we did. Then the meeting resumed and as I recall I think we cut the meeting short, and everybody went to their businesses or home,” said Michael Howard, remembering 9/11.

“Could not imagine that something like this was happening. Once we realized that it had happened on purpose, and how broad the perspective of how many different places were going to be hit as the news was coming forward,” said John Howard, remembering 9/11.

Many first responders are suffering from health issues known as Ground Zero-related illnesses, due to this national tragedy.

This is resulting from debris, dust, and toxins in the air from the attack which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

After 9/11 the nation changed.

One of the biggest things is it sparked a two-decade war in Afghanistan. Air travel changed. Before this tragedy, people were able to wander around the airport with no ticket, no one checked IDs before boarding a plane, and only loose change was to be removed before going through security. There was also an increase in anti-Muslimism violence. The Patriot Act was also passed six weeks after 9/11, this would increase the government’s ability to do surveillance at home and abroad.

