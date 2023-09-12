Probation records of shooting victim were requested in court

Duane Sierra appears in court for a motions hearing
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with alternative counts of first and second-degree murder was in court Monday, September 11, for a motions hearing.

Duane Sierra is accused of shooting and killing Serena Spider on May 3.

In court Monday, the defense asked for Spider’s probation records. Defense said the records would show who she was spending time with, and her involvement in violent and drug crimes. The defense said the records could also point to the involvement of a possible third subject.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Jane Wiph-Pfeifle said the defense would need to narrow the dates of their request before she could make a decision on the motion.

The motion was made for transportation so that Sierra could be able to leave the jail for psychological testing which was granted.

Sierra’s current trial date is scheduled for mid-April.

