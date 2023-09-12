Pet of the week: Meet Chloe and Misty

The two dogs are energetic and ready to find their new home.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every week we showcase an animal from the Humane Society of the Black Hills that’s up for adoption. Meet Misty and Chloe.

These pups are sisters and are a little over a year old. They are a bonded pair so will need to be adopted together.

They are full of energy and love to spend time together running around. They may be shy at first but once they have a bond with someone they are fiercely loyal.

Once they get comfortable around someone, they love getting belly and ear scratches while they lie around.

Anyone interested in taking the pair home can head over to the Humane Society of the Black Hills to find them.

