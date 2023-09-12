Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence

Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of sexual contact, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.(MGN)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pennington County man found guilty of three counts of first-degree rape, one count of sexual contact, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor is sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Ryan Corley, 38, was convicted in June of raping a child and sentenced to 100 years for each count of 1st-degree rape, with 30 years suspended on each count. For the sexual contact charge, he was sentenced to 15 years and two years for the exploitation of a minor. All of these sentences will run concurrently.

“Years of a little girl’s life, stolen by a man acting on his depraved sexual desires. And for those stolen years, he deserves a lengthy prison sentence,” said State’s Attorney senior deputy Roxanne Hammond.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office added that Corley will be eligible for parole when he is 70 years old.

