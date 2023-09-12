Healing center looks to end historical trauma through restorative approach in Native community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Freedom Lodge, a trauma recovery center created by Dr. Ruby Gibson for the healing and wellness of Indigenous People, to support the suffering of Natives by using the principles of Somatic Archaeology.

Gibson says Freedom Lodge works to resolve underlying issues relating to suffering from genocide, colonialism, loss of land, culture, and language causing post-traumatic stress, generational hardship/poverty, and historical trauma. Gibson adds that, to date, the Freedom Lodge has trained approximately 250 Tribal Members as transgenerational recovery therapists in the last seven years. The program has helped to reduce anxiety, addiction, historical grief, and amnesia, as well as lessen the legacy of violence, sexual assault, and suicide.

“Freedom Lodge’s focus is on developing positive aspects of inheritance, and reducing traumatic aspects, such as adverse childhood experiences, domestic and sexual abuse, addiction, anxiety, grief, depression, survival coping mechanisms, suicidal tendencies, and removal from traditional homelands.,” says Gibson. Through Somatic Archaeology, an Innovative program to advance transgenerational well-being to help individuals break the cycle of trauma and resolve underlying issues pertaining to trauma.

Somatic Archaeology centers on “Unearthing in the human body those remains and artifacts of our familial, ancestral, and spiritual lineage in order to uncover our myths and remember our stories for personal and planetary evolution,” on the website, “My Body, My Earth, The Practice of Somatic Archaeology,” by Gibson. She says there are five steps in Somatic Archaeology – 1) I Notice, 2) I Sense, 3) I Feel, 4) I Interpret, and 5) I Reconcile. Somatic Archaeology has been used and evaluated successfully in Native American communities. By helping individuals heal, reclaim their cultural identity, break the cycles of trauma and addiction, recognize familial patterns, and create post-traumatic resilience and growth, Somatic Archaeology© has helped create Native Wellness across the U.S. and Canada.

The Freedom Lodge Clinic provides Somatic Archaeology© sessions at their offices in Rapid City and their practice of reconciliation of traumatic events allows clients to find hope, healing, and courage to address difficult issues in their lives. All counseling services are confidential and provided free of charge to Tribal Members.

If you are interested in more information regarding the Freedom Lodge, watch the video above.