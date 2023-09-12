Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board brings awareness to substance abuse issues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the CDC, in 2021 little over 3/4 of all overdose deaths in the United States were opioid-related. The Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board is looking to reduce that statistic through education and spreading awareness of the issue.

The main focus of recent efforts by The Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board is to educate people on the misconceptions they have about opioid abuse.

“We also want to look at the stigma behind substance abuse disorder and realize it’s a disorder. I used to be one of those people that ‘where there’s a will there’s a way’ and that is part of it I still believe but there’s physical addictions,” said Staci Eagle Elk, the program manager for The Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board.

The newest push from Tribal Leaders comes in the form of an opioid and stimulant response symposium.

“We wanted to bring together stakeholders around this issue to share network and learn from each other especially cause the fentanyl crisis is reaching the Great Plains area,” said Tosa Two Heart, the Community Behavioral Health Director.

The symposium has educational material for attendees to look at, speeches from experts, and activities to decompress from the heavy topic. Speakers are offering advice to help deal with the grief associated with losing a loved one as well as address myths about substance abuse.

For one attendee, the topic hits close to home.

“In 2012 I lost my youngest son to opiates and he died at 27 and if someone had carried Narcan which will bring someone back from overdose, he would have lived,” said Georgia Bissonette.

The symposium runs from September 11-12th and is open to anyone interested in attending.

