Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City.
Former President Trump brings political show to Rapid City
A YouTube influencer who was arrested on felony child abuse charges will be held without bail.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
A person with a yellow hard-hat scaffolds of of a large grey rock sculpture of a face...
Sculpture preservation continues with annual rock block monitor calibration
Pine Ridge emergency vehicles donated
More lives will be saved in Pine Ridge

Latest News

FILE - Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in...
California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal between labor and the industry
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is headed for Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on...
Montana man who was mauled by a grizzly bear is doing well but has long recovery ahead, family says
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin won’t play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets