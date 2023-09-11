Sunshine with mild temperatures early this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some patchy low-lying fog this morning, expect sunshine with mild temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Dry and mild weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmest day this workweek with highs in the lower 80s.

An upper level trough moves in from the west Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing clouds and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday will be cooler with highs only in the 60s to near 70, then the weekend will feature sunny and warmer conditions.

