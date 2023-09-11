South Dakota football finds its footing in week 2 win

Coyotes shutout Tommies in home opener
By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota football dominated in its home-opener Saturday, defeating St. Thomas 24-0. Head coach Bob Nielson was happy with the way his team executed the run game in the second half, but is hoping to improve upon it moving forward.

”We challenged our guys a little bit at halftime, challenged our up front guys that we needed to be able to run the ball better,” Nielson said. “I thought we did on our first drive. It’s just a consistency thing right now...We have too many no yard plays, and when you run the football its got to be a three or four yard play all the time...”

The ‘Yotes host Lamar next Saturday at 1 p.m.

