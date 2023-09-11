Running in a costume for a good cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After taking a run the first thing on someone’s mind might not be where to grab a beer. For one run in Spearfish, that’s exactly what is expected. The 10th annual Black Hills Beer Run was held on Sunday and this run was for a good cause. All proceeds collected from the race will go to the DC Booth National Fish Hatchery.

Runners were asked to wear whatever they felt comfortable in and that meant for some, they were running in a costume. The organizers leaned into people wearing their costumes and included the best costume competition after the race.

Once runners cross the finish line they are invited inside for free food and beer. One organizer says this event is more about the experience than the competition.

“Yeah it’s just fun, kids ride their bikes, people bring their dogs you know it’s just a real fun nonchalant race. There are people that run it and they definitely want to do it for their time, but it’s more or less more fun than anything,” said Theresa Bibler, the race director for the Black Hills Beer Run.

The future of the race is up in the air, Bibler is stepping down from the event after Sunday’s race and it will be up to the community to make it happen next year.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.