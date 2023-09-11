Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday in Connecticut.

Roberts revealed the news in an Instagram post Sunday along with photos of the couple in their wedding dresses.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote in the Instagram post. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005 and announced their engagement in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City.
Former President Trump brings political show to Rapid City
A YouTube influencer who was arrested on felony child abuse charges will be held without bail.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges
A person with a yellow hard-hat scaffolds of of a large grey rock sculpture of a face...
Sculpture preservation continues with annual rock block monitor calibration
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
Pine Ridge emergency vehicles donated
More lives will be saved in Pine Ridge

Latest News

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
FILE - DraftKings is one of the leading companies offering legal sports betting in the U.S.
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon