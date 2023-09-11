Rallygoers wait outside the Monument for former President

Doors were expected to open at 2:30p.m. but instead opened an hour early.
Doors were expected to open at 2:30p.m. but instead opened an hour early.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was announced just a month ago that the 45th President would attend the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally.

The rally didn’t begin until 530 p.m. but people started lining up as early as 4:30 Friday morning.

We talked with a few of the rallygoers to see what brought them to this event.

“I’m a Trump girl, I’m a Trumper, and people better get over it,” said Marguerite McPhillips, traveling from Rapid City.

“I’ve been to 37 rallies, so I follow President Trump to all his rallies.... We want to bring him back because he showed us in the four years, he do everything right, like he promised,” said Julianna Balogh, traveling from Arkansas.

“We want to support President Trump and not only that we want to listen to the speakers of the republican convention, and what they plan on doing on this next election coming up,” said Charles Hibbs, traveling from White River.

“They have indicted President Trump four times, and he still goes on and has a rally. I want to learn the truth, I want to stand with President Trump, we want to pray for him when he’s there,” said Tien, traveling from California.

This event hosted more than 6,000 people.

