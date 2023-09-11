Powerball jackpot worth $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - It’s the third-largest Powerball jackpot of the year.

The drawing will be held Monday night for a jackpot worth an estimated $522 million, with a cash value of $252.4 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

