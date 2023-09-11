Plentiful Sunshine Tomorrow & Wednesday, but Storms Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures fall into the 40s once again for a nice feel to the air. Skies will clear out overnight leaving us with clear skies. Those clear skies last into the morning and the afternoon with plentiful sunshine throughout the day on Tuesday. High temperatures begin to warm up. We will see temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s across the area tomorrow by the afternoon and evening. Sunny conditions last during the day on Wednesday, with high temperatures continuing to warm up, by the afternoon we will get into the low 80s for much of the area.

Thursday we are going to see thunderstorms starting to fire up into the evening. These thunderstorms will keep our temperatures down in the 60s and 70s for the afternoon, but we will see some sunshine into the afternoon. Sunshine returns for Friday. But there will be some isolated showers throughout the day. Temperatures Friday will stay in the low 70s.

The weekend will be completely sunny. That sunshine will be prominent on Saturday with temperatures beginning to warm up again. Upper 70s are likely on Saturday, warming up to the 80s by Sunday. Sunshine lasts into next week with temperatures continuing to climb. Monday, temperatures will be into the mid 80s in Rapid City with above average temperatures.

