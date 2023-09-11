One car swap is meet still growing as the trend fades

Car swaps and meets have a long history dating back to the fifties in some areas, but many around the Black Hills have stopped in recent years.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Car swaps and meets have a long history dating back to the fifties in some areas, but many around the Black Hills have stopped in recent years.

For those unfamiliar, car swap meets are events put together by car enthusiasts to buy, sell, or trade spare car parts. Many of these events have stopped over the years but one is still going strong and growing. The Black Hills Super Swap Meet hosted over a hundred vendors this year for their 41st annual event and plans to keep returning for the foreseeable future.

One vendor speculated that the global pandemic impacted swap and meet events in the area.

“I’ve known several in fact we don’t have any of them left that we had before. COVID wiped them all out. They just lost so much on it and lost the vendors or lost the space or whatever a lot of them never restarted them,” said Chris Garlach, a vendor at Sunday’s car swap

This was a common theory among vendors as to why the car meets slowed down. Another vendor says that some of the business may be online now.

“Everyone seems to have gone online but people love to buy in person, they want to buy in person. They’re hungry for these types of events and the fact that these types of events are still going on here in Rapid City is wonderful and they’ll always have people that will want to come and set up, absolutely,” said Jeff Alley, another vendor at the event.

Alley says that these events aren’t just about buying or selling things either.

“Oh it’s a good local community, it keeps people in touch with each other, and it’s a way for people to satisfy their collecting urge and their hobbies and to find some parts to get some old vehicles rebuilt,” said Alley.

Although the vendors are packed up and gone, the event returns to the same spot at Central States Fairgrounds every year for those looking to check out the next one.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A YouTube influencer who was arrested on felony child abuse charges will be held without bail.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City.
Former President Trump brings political show to Rapid City
A person with a yellow hard-hat scaffolds of of a large grey rock sculpture of a face...
Sculpture preservation continues with annual rock block monitor calibration
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
The 2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe Artist Laureates, Keith Brave Heart and Marty Two Bulls Jr.
2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe artist laureates announced

Latest News

Participants will line up at the entrance of Spearfish Park to begin this run.
Running in a costume for a good cause
Getting vaccinated is key for this upcoming flu season
24th annual Hill City quilt and fiber art show
Hill City weaves strong community bond through an annual event
Doors were expected to open at 2:30p.m. but instead opened an hour early.
Rallygoers wait outside the Monument for former President