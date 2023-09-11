Hill City weaves strong community bond through an annual event

24th annual Hill City quilt and fiber art show
24th annual Hill City quilt and fiber art show(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the President of the Hill City Art Council, there is a thriving community of quilters in the Southern Hills town, with over 300 quilts showcased at the event. This marks the 24th year of the Hill City Quilt and Fiber Arts Show and Sale, eagerly awaited by sewing lovers.

This event is a way to introduce the community and children to the arts, and according to Utah State University, quilting provides additional benefits such as enhancing cognitive function, improving sleep, and social interaction. In addition, it builds a strong sisterhood among women who collaborate, creating a close-knit and supportive quilting community.

“I had a puppy who decided to chew up part of one of my grandma’s quilts, and I didn’t know what to do with it. So I asked one of my friends if she would be willing to take a look at it. And she asked me if I trusted her, I said unconditionally, totally. She took it and made a quilt coat for me and then had enough fabric leftover that she actually made a little quilt for my granddaughter,” said Hill City Arts Council President Kristie Van Bogart.

The event ran until Sunday, Sept. 10, and included the presentation of the People’s Choice Award for the best display.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A YouTube influencer who was arrested on felony child abuse charges will be held without bail.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner to remain jailed on child abuse charges
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City.
Former President Trump brings political show to Rapid City
A person with a yellow hard-hat scaffolds of of a large grey rock sculpture of a face...
Sculpture preservation continues with annual rock block monitor calibration
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
The 2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe Artist Laureates, Keith Brave Heart and Marty Two Bulls Jr.
2023-2024 Oglala Sioux Tribe artist laureates announced

Latest News

Participants will line up at the entrance of Spearfish Park to begin this run.
Running in a costume for a good cause
At car swaps like this one, collectors will sell parts they no longer need and look for some...
One car swap is meet still growing as the trend fades
Getting vaccinated is key for this upcoming flu season
Doors were expected to open at 2:30p.m. but instead opened an hour early.
Rallygoers wait outside the Monument for former President