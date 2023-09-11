Explosion at processing plant in Illinois injures employees

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland...
The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a hospital, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website.(Source: WICS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:32 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening.

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a hospital, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website Sunday.

The company contacted the Decatur Fire Department but said it did not know the cause of the explosion.

ADM said in an email to The Associated Press early Monday that it had no additional information at the time.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen shooting high into the air above the facility in a video posted by WCIA-TV.

Decatur is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Springfield and about 180 miles (289 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, where ADM is headquartered.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
This image provided by Gianluca Masi shows the comet C/2023 P1 Nishimura and its tail seen from...
Across the Northern Hemisphere, now’s the time to catch a new comet before it vanishes for 400 years
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Pine Ridge emergency vehicles donated
More lives will be saved in Pine Ridge
Former President Donald Trump in Rapid City, SD
Supporters Noem becomes Trump’s vice president pick

Latest News

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. (USGS via CNN)
RAW: Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, sending lava shooting into the air (no audio)
Nationwide Attorney Generals seek stricter regulations to protect youth from nicotine addiction...
Nationwide AGs call for stricter regulations on e-cigarettes
Car swaps and meets have a long history dating back to the fifties in some areas, but many...
As trend fades the Black Hills Super Swap Meet continues to go strong
After taking a run the first thing on someone’s mind might not be where to grab a beer.
10th Annual Black Hills Beer Run