Rapid City Stevens volleyball crowned champions

By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:26 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Stevens volleyball took first place of the the silver bracket at the Rapid City Tournament with a 2-0 victory over Rapid City Central Saturday. Head coach Elizabeth Pendegraft says she is happy with the passion that her team played with.

In the gold bracket, Rapid City Christian and St. Thomas More fell to Dickinson (North Dakota) and Brookings in the semifinals. Brookings went onto defeat Dickinson in the final.

