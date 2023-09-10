Former President Trump brings political show to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota was on center stage around the country Friday night when former President Donald Trump brought his fiery campaign to Rapid City.

The 45th president was on his game, all in a bid to return to the White House.

Trump spoke to the crowd for nearly two hours, and despite hearing many of his messages over the years, his supporters enjoyed the show.

They waited outside for hours and then packed inside the Monument ice arena for some time before former President Donald Trump strolled to the podium. But they were still energized as he took the stage. And he didn’t disappoint.

Mister Trump touched on many of the familiar issues from previous claims about elections to his accomplishments and promises, and finally to the man currently in the White House.

”If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done in a few short years. Nobody can imagine,” Trump said.

Earllier, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem warmed up the crowd, talking about the state’s accomplishments before finally turning to what everyone expected, her endorsement of candidate Trump to become the 47th president of the United States.

”It is my honor to present to you the man in the arena. He is a man of significance. He is the leader, the fighter that our country needs,” Noem claimed. “He has my full and complete endorsement for president of the United States of America. I will do everything I can to help him win and save this country. // The only person in the race that I trust to do what needs to be done on these issues is President Trump. I haven’t seen these other candidates fight when it really mattered, when it was hard to do the right thing for our country.”

Noem is one of the few Republican governors to endorse Trump at this point in the race, fueling speculation about possible vice presidential ambitions.

There were people in attendance Friday who were hoping that would happen; that Trump would announce Noem as his VP choice.

