Supporters are hoping Governor Noem announces a vice presidency run

By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 7,000 people packed the monument for Friday’s rally, to get a glimpse of the 45th President of the United States.

The South Dakota Republican Monumental Leader Rally has brought out plenty of Former President Donald Trump’s supporters, but after some recent theories going around, some are hoping to hear news that hits closer to home.

“And I also like Noem too. I started following her before I ever even was a South Dakota resident. I think she’d make a fantastic VP, and if she doesn’t, if she’s not the VP this time around, I think the next election that she would make a wonderful first female president for us,” supporter Jackson Webb said.

Some were even hoping the governor will go straight for the presidency.

“Like Governor Noem, I would love to see her eventually become president. I think Trump needs to get in next four years, and then Governor Noem be elected into the office, it would be cool to see her as a vice president too,” said supporter Tristan Webb.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This will the first time The Monument will be hosting the former President.
Former President will be visiting Rapid City
Due to the GOP rally and visit by former President Donald Trump, there will be some traffic...
Traffic route altered due to Trump’s Rapid City visit
Man charged with allegedly making terrorist threats at the Sturgis Rally pleads in court
Liberty & Justice For All protest sign in Rapid City, SD
Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization
Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty

Latest News

Apartments under construction near Western Dakota Technical College
August was a robust month for building permits in Rapid City
Some sun tomorrow, but storms start to ramp up for the weekend
Some sun tomorrow, but storms start to ramp up for the weekend
UPDATE: Names released in 2 killed in moped vs SUV crash
Come one come all for a night of music and dancing during the Fall Dance Festival.
Dance the night away with some good old-fashioned line dancing