Supporters are hoping Governor Noem announces a vice presidency run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 7,000 people packed the monument for Friday’s rally, to get a glimpse of the 45th President of the United States.

The South Dakota Republican Monumental Leader Rally has brought out plenty of Former President Donald Trump’s supporters, but after some recent theories going around, some are hoping to hear news that hits closer to home.

“And I also like Noem too. I started following her before I ever even was a South Dakota resident. I think she’d make a fantastic VP, and if she doesn’t, if she’s not the VP this time around, I think the next election that she would make a wonderful first female president for us,” supporter Jackson Webb said.

Some were even hoping the governor will go straight for the presidency.

“Like Governor Noem, I would love to see her eventually become president. I think Trump needs to get in next four years, and then Governor Noem be elected into the office, it would be cool to see her as a vice president too,” said supporter Tristan Webb.

