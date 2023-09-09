Sentimental ways to honor grandparents for National Grandparents Day

Celebrating the many contributions of our grandparents to our lives
By Alena Neves
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Taking time out to remember the roles grandparents play in our lives and honor the fond memories from our childhood is no better excuse to love up on them for National Grandparents Day this Sunday. Dedicate some time to your grandpas and grandmas on their special day and reflect on those bedtime stories or share some ice cream on Sunday, September 10 for this national remembrance, says Jana McCroden, Senior Director of the Good Samaritan Society of the Black Hills.

National Grandparents Day is a day to show respect and gratitude for all the good that grandparents do. McCroden urges everyone to do whatever they can to recognize this day because it’s an opportunity to show our appreciation.

McCroden adds that the senior community at her facility becomes like family and grandparents over time, “A lot of our long-term care residents become our grandparents, so whether they are or not, we care for them day in and day out so they are another set of grandparents, that’s kind of like how I describe it when I talk to people, these are our grandmas and grandpas and we are gonna treat them that way and take care of them that way.”

McCroden encourages everyone whether you have grandparents or seniors that are special to you to spread some cheer this weekend, “Play games, take a walk around her facility, sitting outside, we have car shows for them to come out, load them up and take them for a drive, take them to Dairy Queen, to get a snack, some of that stuff they enjoy, reminiscing activities when they were little or when their kids were little and sharing some of those stories that they can pass down to their grandkids is also very important.” McCroden recommends that you do something this weekend for your grandparents or seniors that will be special to them and if nothing else go on a scenic drive because the Black Hills has so many places to see with your grandparents and to enjoy them as much as you can while they are here.

