August was a robust month for building permits in Rapid City

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - August proved to be a robust month for the City of Rapid City, with the allocation of $40 million in building permits for apartment complexes.

In August, the City’s Building Services Division issued 288 permits totaling $40 million. From June to August, they achieved a record-breaking valuation of $132 million, surpassing the previous record of $112 million. This reflects a robust summer for building permit activity, contributing to a strong year-to-date valuation of approximately $322 million. This marks the seventh time in the last eight years that they exceeded the $300 million threshold.

“We’re in desperate need to really increase our housing inventory in the community. So pleased that we’re seeing a lot of these apartment complexes going up. We know that we need to be responding to not only the affordable housing issue, but also with the influx of growth especially with the arrival of the B 21 personnel and families coming in in a few years needing to respond to that,” said Rapid City’s Communication Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

All seven permits, each valued at over $1 million, were issued for apartment complexes. According to Shoemaker, they are currently on track to approach $400 million

