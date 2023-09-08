Traffic route altered due to Trump’s Rapid City visit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are attending the Republican rally Friday featuring former President Donald Trump, expect some changes in the traffic patterns.

There are temporary drive lanes and parking on the west side of the Monument.

The drive lane off of Mount Rushmore Road will be closed immediately in front of the venue. Guests entering the property from Mount Rushmore Road will enter into parking lot A2. To exit, guests proceed to lot B1 and immediately exit into the drive lane in front of Entrance B.

At 4:30 p.m., the west side drive lane and parking lots will be closed to all traffic until the end of the rally.

Parking lots on the east side of the Monument will stay open, with no adjustments.

As well as the rally, the Monument is hosting the Rapid City Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

With the temporary changes people should allow additional time for parking and security screenings. Carpooling is also strongly encouraged, according to a Monument release.

