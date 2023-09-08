Some sun tomorrow, but storms start to ramp up for the weekend

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight we will have showers and storms early. Those storms will die off and we will clear out after midnight. Low temperatures will likely fall into the mid 50s by the morning for most of the area. Tomorrow, we we start off with mostly sunny skies but storms might start to bubble up as early as noon. Storm chances start to increase as we head into the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will likely not get out of the 60s, but a few places, especially into the SD Plains will get into the low 70s by the afternoon. Sunday, our largest rain chance is on tap. Temperatures will be staying in the low 60s throughout the day. Rain and storms will be on and off throughout the entirety of the day.

Monday, with the exception of a few showers and rumbles of thunder in the morning, we will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures, once again, will be in the 60s for high temperatures for a nice feel to the air. Tuesday, we finally see a full day with all sunshine where temperatures will start their trek back to around normal. Highs sitting in the mid 70s for most of the region with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday, we return to normal in the upper 70s for highs with lots of sunshine throughout the day. Thursday and Friday are looking to be around the same with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

