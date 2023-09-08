Rapid City time capsule saves a snapshot of 2022 for future generations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a time-capsule was removed from the Pennington County Courthouse last year, the idea to place another began to form.

Thursday, that idea became reality when the 2022 capsule took the place of the 1922 capsule. The capsule sealed Thursday will stay closed until a century has passed, the same amount of time the first one stayed sealed.

Senator Helene Duhamel’s ancestors placed the original capsule 100 years ago and now she’s helping to ensure the tradition continues. She says the items left in the 2022 capsule will hopefully give people in the future an idea of what life was like today.

“Over the past year people have donated small items for this time capsule to be opened 100 years from now, items representative of the people, cultures, and communities that makes Pennington County what it is today,” said Senator Duhamel.

In a placement ceremony Thursday, Judge Craig Pfeifle touched on the importance of having a time capsule, saying the things that are added help future generations see a snapshot of the past.

“It really speaks to sort of where we were at as a community and who we were at that particular time and we hope that the placement of this particular time capsule speaks in the same way to those that open it 100 years from now,” said Judge Pfeifle

In keeping with the tradition of the first capsule one item included will be the same, in more ways than one.

“This time capsule will also include that big photo that we took a year ago on the courthouse steps in the exact location of the original 1922 photo,” said Duhamel.

Other items include a credit card, a Covid-19 test, and a photo of the 2022 Rapid City Council.

Although most of us will not see this capsule open back up, Duhamel hopes it will be as special to future generations as the 1922 capsule was for this one.

