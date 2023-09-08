HealthWatch-Flu shots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Schools are back in session and we’re heading into the fall. That means flu season can’t be far behind. So when should you be getting your flu shot? Dr. Taylor Kapsch from Creekside Medical Clinic takes a look in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“It’s that time of year again - Flu shot season. Vaccines can prevent certain serious or deadly infections. The flu vaccine can keep you from getting sick with influenza. The seasonal flu is an infection that can cause fever, cough, body aches, and other symptoms. All people ages 6 months or older should get the flu vaccine every year. The best time of year to get the flu vaccine is before the winter season begins. Getting vaccinated can help keep you from getting sick. Plus, being vaccinated can help protect those around you from getting sick. If you have been vaccinated but get the flu, the vaccine can also keep you from getting severely ill or even dying. Some years the flu vaccine is more effective than others. That’s because the people developing the vaccines can’t predict exactly how the flu virus is going to change year to year, and it takes months to make a new vaccine. Some people think the flu vaccine doesn’t work because they have known people who got the vaccine and got the flu anyway. But that does not mean the vaccine does not work. Many people who get sick after getting the flu vaccine do not actually have the flu; they have a cold caused by a virus unrelated to the flu virus, so the flu vaccine can’t help with that. Even in years when the vaccine is less effective, it still helps prevent some cases of the flu and also helps to prevent serious illness and outbreaks of the flu. Most common side effects of the flu vaccine may include redness, mild swelling, or soreness where you got the shot, mild fever, mild rash, headache or body aches. Stay well, Rapid City. I’m Taylor Kapsch with Creekside Medical Clinic.”

