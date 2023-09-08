Get in touch with your inner being with yoga for National Yoga Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - National Yoga Month is the perfect time to explore Chair Yoga and learn about one of the most helpful types of yoga exercises right at your very hands that you can do anywhere you find a place to sit down.

There are so many benefits to practicing chair yoga says Core Connections instructor Tulla Helmer who aims to raise awareness about the unlimited reasons to participate in yoga and the smorgasbord of classes she offers.

“Each year we welcome individuals during the month of September for National Yoga Month to experience the benefits of several different types of yoga from restorative yoga, all-level yoga, chair yoga, yoga tone, power flow yoga, holy yoga, warm yin yoga, & a Pi-Yo practice (combo of Pilates & Yoga with practitioners choice of breath work). Anything with a “YO” is a free “GO” this month and with 35 free, open practices there is certainly a practice for everyone from the beginner to advanced yoga practitioner,” says Helmer.

Yoga offers numerous health benefits far beyond a strong down-ward dog adds Helmer. Yoga (& Pilates) is a practice that combines mindfulness & breath work with physical movement finding balance & alignment of the mind & body. She says with consistent practice, yoga can help one lose and/or maintain a healthy body weight, increase flexibility, improve balance, reduce stress, help sleep better & just feel happy and healthy in your daily life.

The Core Connections studio also offers Pilates, Barre classes, Tai Chi & Fit Camp along with hiking, outdoor yoga & Pilates for the spring/summer months, monthly open practice challenges, a St. Patty’s Day Barre Crawl, Pound Rockout workout, SUP (Stand up paddleboard), kettlebell training, & more.

Practicing chair yoga can increase balance and flexibility says Helmer and improve muscle tone and strength, boost your mood and mental well-being, help manage chronic conditions, and reduce chronic pain. Watch the video to see Helmer demonstrate some helpful yoga poses.

