YMCA celebrates 75 years of community building and well-being in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City YMCA is celebrating the 75th year anniversary of opening its doors in the heart of the thriving downtown community with a 5k walk and run on Saturday, September 30 called the “5 for 75″ presented by Black Hills Energy.

The YMCA says it started because there was a vision and a desire within the community to provide programs and services to meet the physical, social, mental, and spiritual needs of the people of Rapid City.

YMCA’s Chris Russo says, “The run will start at Storybook Island at 9 a.m. together as a community along beautiful Rapid Creek and end at Canyon Lake Park. A 5k is a great option to add a level of challenge and interest to your exercise routine whether you are a pro-runner or a beginner. We invite the community to come together in celebration.”

There will be a post-event celebration at Canyon Lake where shuttles will be provided at the end of the route to help people get back to their cars. Registration is open through September 18th at rcymca.org. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram for more information, or stop by any of the local YMCA locations. The event is open to all ages. The cost of registration is $30 for community members or $25 for YMCA members.

Russo says all funds raised will benefit the Y for All Campaign which ensures kids, teens, and families in need have access to Y membership and programs. Yes, If you are local, come down and show your support by cheering on your community at any point along the route. We also have a virtual 5k option that community members can sign up for if they aren’t able to join us in person.”

We have several options for corporate sponsorship available. The community can also contribute to the Y for All Campaign or another cause of their choice by donating online at rcymca.org/donate.

Russo adds, “We have lots of great programs and events coming this Fall. Head over to our Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest events. If someone would like to learn more about this event or other events, visit our website at rcymca.org.”

