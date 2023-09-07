Time to head off the beaten path

By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Combine rough terrain, adrenaline, and driving and you have the Sturgis Off-Road Rally.

ATV and UTV drivers are rolling into the city to explore the many trails located across the Black Hills and show off how they venture off the beaten path.

People can participate in various events such as group rides, a pub crawl, an ATV Rodeo, and Dirt-N-Grime, a show and shine to showcase just how dirty they can get.

The rally kicks off Wednesday in Sturgis and continues through Saturday, September 9.

“This is just a fun event to kind of signal the end of summer. Everyone around here has ATVs, UTVs and enjoy riding in the hills so, we want everybody to experience our beautiful hills and the trails that they offer,” said Tammy Even-Cordell, Rally & Events director for the city of Sturgis.

For drivers wanting to participate in the Sturgis Off Road Rally, you will need to have a valid driver’s license and a licensed ATV.

For more information on licensing your ATV or UTV contact the Meade County Treasurer’s Office at (605)-347-5871.

For a schedule of events for the Sturgis Off-Road Rally click here.

