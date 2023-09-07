Storm Chances Increasing as we Head into the Weekend

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, afternoon storms from today will die off at around 9 PM tonight, but skies will clear out and those clear skies stick around. Lows will drop into the 50s for most areas, but some places will stay at around 60 degrees. Tomorrow, we all will warm into the 80s, a few spots might eclipse the 90s. We will be mostly sunny and some isolated storms will start to form in the afternoon. Those storms will be sporadic around the Black Hills. Saturday, partly sunny skies will be in store for the day with some storms around in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Sunday, the rain chances increase with mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and thunderstorms sticking around. Highs in the 60s on Sunday.

Monday we start the week off with scattered rain showers and highs staying in the 60s. By Tuesday, temperatures will rebound back into the 70s with lots of sunshine and a couple of clouds. Wednesday, sunny skies will continue and temperatures keep warming up. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 70s in Rapid City, near 80 for the Plains. Thursday of next week, sunny skies stick around for another day, but temperatures will be warming up into the 80s for most of us.

