Scammers are impersonating the sheriff’s office

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office alerts people that scammers are using their name and caller ID to trick them into giving up their money.

The scammers are after bank accounts and claim whoever they call has an outstanding warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who receives a call from the Pennington County caller ID to be skeptical. Receiving a call from law enforcement demanding money over the phone should be a signal that the call is not from a legitimate agency.

Those with Pennington County’s Warrant Division said this will never be the case with the sheriff’s office.

”Scammers can easily come up with your phone number, your address, even relatives’ names so it’s best to just contact law enforcement right away,” said Sergeant Jeromey Smith, Pennington County’s Warrant Division.

If you or someone you know suspects a scam, hang up and call the sheriff’s office to report it at (605)-394-6117.

